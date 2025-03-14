Tottenham Team News at Fulham: Richarlison, Kevin Danso

Just two updates on the Tottenham Hotspur injury front, as we head into the final match before international break. The goalposts have been moved back with Richarlison. It was previously thought that the Brazilian forward would be return for the final match before the internationals, a London derby at Fulham.

Not happening now, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu saying the following, in regards to Richarlison:

Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun. March 16, 4:30pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC 48% Draw 25% Tottenham 27%

PL Form: Fulham FC WWLWL 10th, 42 pts Tottenham 13th, 34 pts WWWLD

Tottenham Team News vs Fulham FC

“Probably post-international break. I think he should be there or thereabouts, depending on his progress. It’s good to see him out on the grass.”

So it appears that an early April return is in the cards now. The other update pertains to Kevin Danso, who has a thigh problem.

“He felt it right at the end of the game, so we will see,” Postecoglu said.

“We have the international break, and Kevin looks after himself, so we will give him a good chance to get back. We have to let it settle down before we get clarity, but he will be pushing for sure.”

The timeline of return for Danso is nearly identical to that of Richarlison. Meanwhile Radu Dragusin is of course done for the season while Dejan Kulusevski is looking at an April return.

