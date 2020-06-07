Tottenham Hotspur Restarted Season Preview, Best Starting XI

Another milestone in Project Restart was reached today when the FA announced the upcoming fixture schedule! It’s been about three months since we’ve seen live football in England, but the light at the end of the tunnel is very bright now.
With that in mind, let’s continue our restarted season previews, complete with a best potential starting XI. Up next is Tottenham Hotspur.
Next Match: Spurs host manager Jose Mourinho’s most recent club, Manchester United on June 19.
Current Position: 8th place in the table, 2 points out of the Europa League qualification zone, 7 points out of the top four.
Transfer Noise: There have been a lot of reports claiming that Spurs are set for a big spending summer, in order to give Mourinho the squad that he wants. Or at least that was how it waas going to go down until the pandemic hit.
We’ll believe it when we see it; Daniel Levy is notorious for not spending money. Also, in the far-fetched department, Harry Kane leaving? Although this idea is becoming more plausible than in recent years, it’s still back page gossip for now. Go here for our all transfer rumor XI and optimal XI with transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
Got Healthy from the Very Long Break: Perhaps no team benefited from the long break as much as Tottenham. Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko are all back to fitness.
Season Goals: With a more fit squad, and a trophy machine for a manager, no excuse for them not to reach the UEL next season, but UCL seems like it could be a bridge or two too far.
Keys to Reaching those Goals: Mourinho is a great tactician and a defense-first kind of manager. However, the position group most in need of an upgrade is the back line, so he just doesn’t have the requisite components that he needs right now.
Best Potential Starting XI:
Kane
Son Alli Bergwijn
Winks Sissoko
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
