Tottenham Team News vs Leicester: Reguilon, Romero, Covid Update

Tottenham returns from the COVID wilderness and heads straight into a must-win Premier League clash with fellow underachievers Leicester City. After having their Conference League fixture against Stade Rennais canceled and their Premier League clash on the following weekend against Brighton postponed, Spurs are back in action for the first time in eleven days.
They will certainly face a fixture pile-up down the road a bit, but I could make the argument that the enforced break may be a blessing in disguise for Antonio Conte’s men. While every other team in the league slugs it out playing every three days, Spurs should be refreshed and chomping at the bit to take part in what’s left of the hectic Christmas schedule.
Leicester vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7.30 PM GMT, 16th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester (WDLLW) Tottenham (DWLWW)
There is some concern that the Premier League may also postpone this fixture, but for now we will treat it as if it is being played as scheduled.
With that in mind, let’s look at the team news for Spurs.
I expect Sergio Reguilon to be fit to play. After initial concerns that the injury which forced him off against Norwich was a very bad one, the medical staff has cleared him of any serious damage. Reguilon rather hilariously pleaded with Fantasy Premier League managers not to sell him after the Norwich game.
Those who didn’t sell him will reap the benefits down the track, as I imagine Spurs will have quite a few double game weeks as we enter the New Year.
Other than the long-term injury to Cristian Romero, the medical room is a bit of a mystery. There has been no official statement or announcement from the club regarding which players contracted the coronavirus.
And rightly so, players may retain patient/doctor confidentiality if they so choose.
That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive. Names mentioned include Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min, Oliver Skipp & Lucas Moura. If these are the players affected, then fringe players might fancy their chances of securing some Premier League starts soon.
We may even get a Dele Alli sighting! With COVID-19 running rampant at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this could be the perfect time for Leicester to face them. I'm going for the Foxes to win against a depleted Tottenham.
