Tottenham Team News vs West Brom: Reguilon, Lamela, Aurier

Tottenham get ready to take on West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League tomorrow and when they do they will be welcoming back an important defender.
Spurs will also be full of confidence after getting a win over Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday night. If they can get another win on Sunday, it will be three wins in a row heading into the international break. For our Tottenham Starting XI Prediction go here.
One good bit of team news relates to the return of Spanish full back Reguilon. He had missed the Europa League game with an illness, but he will be back for Sunday. The summer signing has been one of the best Spurs players this season and having him back is a major boost. Another bit of good news is the availability of both Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier.
They are back in contention after having recovered from minor injuries. Spurs have a great opportunity to get another win in the League here as they take on a team that is in the relegation zone. With players such as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in terrific form this season, a win is the very likely result.
One of the best aspects of the North Londoners this season has been the way they have utilised their entire squad effectively. With games coming thick and fast now, it is necessary to make use of all the players on the roster.
By doing this, Spurs have ensured that their squad is fit and ready to handle any challenge thrown at them. They have momentum on their side and will look to take that into the game and ensure the three points as well.
Having Reguilon is a major boost because of the attacking abilities that the full back has. He is able to provide width and his combination play with Son helps in stretching teams. Mourinho will be happy that he can call upon him once again.
Tottenham are only two points off the League leaders, and they can continue their stellar season with another win here. This would put them one step closer to the Champions League qualification spots, which is exactly where they will ultimately want to be.
They have the players and the form to get the three points and nothing less is what’s expected here.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Games are coming in thick n fast.
Rotate rotate n rest one of the duo of Son or Kane. To Avoud injuries or playing without energy as was recently with Son. We now have Vinicius, give him d minutes to build his confidence with the team. The top strikers need to run with energy.
One 4 All….All 4 One.
Come On Ye Spurs
This time.