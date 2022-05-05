Tottenham Team News vs Liverpool: Reguilon, Doherty, Skipp, Tanganga

Tottenham heads to Anfield this weekend to take on title contenders in Liverpool. It’s a huge Premier League clash for Spurs as they battle for a top four spot.
Just two points separate them from arch-rivals Arsenal. The Gunners currently sit in the highly coveted fourth position. With their North London rivals likely to collect all three points when they face Leeds this weekend, it’s imperative for Spurs to do the same in order to remain in the top four conversations.
There is a lot on the line for their opponents in this clash as well. Liverpool trails league leaders in Manchester City by one point. The Reds can afford no slip-ups in the run-in if they wish to peg City back and steal the Premier League crown.
Considering that City plays Newcastle this weekend, we can safely assume that Liverpool will more than likely require all three points from this game. If they wish to stay in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies this season, that is.
So no matter which result we end up with here, it’s likely to have huge ramifications on either the title race or the top four battle. Potentially even both.
Liverpool vs Tottenham
When is it? Saturday, May 7th, 2022 7.45 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Anfield, Liverpool.
Who’s in form? Liverpool (WWWWW) Tottenham (WWLDW)
What are the odds? Liverpool (-220) Tottenham (+660) Draw (+390)
Team News
Likable left-back Sergio Reguilon will miss this match with a groin strain. The Spaniard missed the victory against Leicester and rumblings from within the club suggest it could be a long-term injury. This is what gaffer Antonio Conte had to say about it last week:
“Sergio is out. He has a groin pain. In the last period, he didn’t have a lot of training sessions. Now, it’s important for him to try to find a solution and better for him to stay out.”
Japhet Tanganga will also miss out after having surgery on his injured knee. Spurs medical staff tried everything to get the defender back this season, before ultimately deciding surgery was the best path to go down.
We expect him to be ready to go by the start of the next pre-season.
Oliver Skipp is another who will not be seen until the next pre-season. Much like Tanganga, the North London club’s medical staff tried everything before resorting to season-ending surgery. Unfortunately for both player and club, the only option was for Skipp to go under the knife.
Matt Doherty took a seemingly innocuous knock to the knee early last month against Aston Villa. It was so innocuous that he even attempted to play on, before succumbing and being substituted off.
The early mail seemed to suggest he would miss one, maybe two games at the most, and he would return.
The early mail was wrong. Doherty is out for 7-8 weeks and is another who misses the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.
