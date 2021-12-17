Tottenham Team News vs Liverpool: Reguilon, COVID Infections

Tottenham Hotspur finally return to Premier League action this weekend after a COVID outbreak saw them essentially drop out of the Conference League and postpone a couple of Premier League matches.
The postponements see Spurs with at least two games in hand over most other sides in the league and if they gain maximum points in their catch-up fixtures, the fourth spot is theirs for the taking.
Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT, 19 December 2021
Team News: Tottenham Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Liverpool
Odds: Liverpool win -170, Tottenham win +450, Draw +350
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (DWLWW) Liverpool (WWWWW)
Antonio Conte made this comment regarding his COVID infected players and the potential of a Premier League shutdown in his pre-match press conference:
‘But as you know very well, you don’t know the time that the players who had Covid need to recover to be fit. For sure to play is good, is good for us, because it’s two weeks that we’re not playing. But I repeat: I am ready to follow what they [the PL] want to do.’
Spurs have had a terrible time against this week’s opponents.
Their recent history against Liverpool is nothing short of dreadful. They have lost their last six matches in a row and have won just one of their previous seventeen against the giants from Merseyside.
As far as team news goes, there is the long-term injury that sees Cristian Romero unavailable for selection until 2022.
There are also question marks over the COVID-infected players in the squad. These names include Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, and youngster Dane Scarlett. We know little about the recovery time required for people infected with coronavirus and there are no guarantees they will be available to face Liverpool this weekend.
Finally, there is some good news for Spurs fans as Conte mentioned that full-back Sergio Reguilon is back in training and should be fit to face Liverpool. Reguilon and the COVID-infected players are all listed as late fitness tests.
The club will give them until the last minute to prove their match-fitness for this weekend’s matchup.
With Liverpool having a COVID outbreak of their own, and Tottenham coming out of theirs, I like the Spurs’ chances of causing an upset victory here. I am predicting an upset win for the home side.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Other than Romero, the only first team player not in training today was Hojbjerg. All available for selection
They might be training, but they are not all available for selection