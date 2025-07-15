Tottenham will head to Select Car Leasing Stadium (the sellout corporate name for Madejski Stadium) on Saturday afternoon to take on Reading FC in their preseason opener. Yes, that’s a brutally awful name for a football ground, but that is life in sports these days. It’s all big business and with that, corporation naming rights are pervasive.

Reading FC reside in the EFL League Two, the third tier of the football pyramid, so Spurs will bring a side with much more talent and depth than their opponents. With that in mind, new manager Thomas Frank to field an interesting looking first team for this match.

Reading FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Kickoff time: 3PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Select Car Leasing Stadium (or Madejski Stadium), Reading, Berkshire, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Let’s take a look at what that might look like this weekend. There will be a mix of stars, first teamers, kids and reserves in this one. Will new splash signing Mo Kudus make his Spurs debut?

Starting XI Prediction at Reading FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Ashley Phillips, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie; Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray; Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories