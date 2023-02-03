The Sports Bank

Tottenham Team News vs Man City: Porro, Sarr, Richarlison

There is no shortage of storylines as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Sunday matinee, headliner fixture of the weekend.

The potential Spurs debut of Pedro Porro, an ex-Man City product who was acquired from Sporting Lisbon in the 11th hour on deadline day, is probably leading the A block of news here.

Initially, the transfer deal collapsed, but that’s what happens when you have two sides notorious for hardball negotiations working with one another. Elsewhere, Lucas Moura remains out long term, as he battles a tendon problem in his calf.

Pape Sarr missed out of the FA Cup win over Preston North End, and his status here is in doubt.

Richarlison, who has had an injury riddled season, is dealing with an adductor issue, but he’s expected to be fit for this one. Other than that, there are no new concerns.

