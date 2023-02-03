Tottenham Team News vs Man City: Porro, Sarr, Richarlison

There is no shortage of storylines as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Sunday matinee, headliner fixture of the weekend.

The potential Spurs debut of Pedro Porro, an ex-Man City product who was acquired from Sporting Lisbon in the 11th hour on deadline day, is probably leading the A block of news here.

Man City at Tottenham FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 5, 4:30pm

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 55% Draw 23% Tottenham 22%

PL Form: Man City WWLWD Tottenham WLLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 45 pts Tottenham 5th 36 pts

Initially, the transfer deal collapsed, but that’s what happens when you have two sides notorious for hardball negotiations working with one another. Elsewhere, Lucas Moura remains out long term, as he battles a tendon problem in his calf.

Pape Sarr missed out of the FA Cup win over Preston North End, and his status here is in doubt.

Richarlison, who has had an injury riddled season, is dealing with an adductor issue, but he’s expected to be fit for this one. Other than that, there are no new concerns.

