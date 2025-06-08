Mauricio Pochettino Rules Out Return to Tottenham Hotspur

Yesterday saw Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Ange Postecoglu, and with that, the coaching carousel speculation ramped up. Postecoglu led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years, but he also guided them to a 17th place finish, their worst ever of the Premier League era. Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, now coaching the United States Men’s National Team, has been linked quite often.

You’ll see Pochettino on plenty of Tottenham coaching candidates lists, even though this idea is total rubbish.

Poch rubbished the rumors himself.

“I think after I left in 2019, I was linked to the team every time the position of manager or head coach of Tottenham was free,” he said to the media after USMNT’s friendly loss to Turkey tonight.

“My name is appearing on the list. I’ve seen the rumors. I’ve seen there were 100 coaches on the list of the club. I think, don’t be worried about that.

“If something happens you for sure you will see but we cannot talk about this type of scene because I think today, it’s not realistic.

“I am, where I am, it’s where we are.”

Pochettino, only just took the USA job in September, has plenty enough to worry about in his current gig.

The Stars and Stripes have lost three straight, and there is not going to be a chance between now and the 2026 World Cup for all of the main stars on this American side to play together and work on their cohesiveness.

As for Tottenham, they enjoyed a lot of success under Pochettino, including a runner-up finish in the 2019 Champions League.

But now the front-runner to replace Postecoglu is Thomas Frank.

It seems like he could be in frame to take the gig, but Marco Silva is still in the running as well.

