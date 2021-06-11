Five Tottenham Hotspur Players to Watch at Euro 2020

In terms of representation from the Premier League, Tottenham are one of the top teams at Euro 2020. They have eight of their squad members at the Euros and could have a huge say on the tournament.
While not every player will have the same kind of impact, it is necessary to look at those who might. Who are the Spurs players that could shine this summer?
Ben Davies
The full-back missed the last few games of the season due to an injury, but he has since recovered and will be raring to go. He is an integral part of the Welsh team and starred in their run to the semi-finals in 2016.
If Wales want to repeat that run, they need to be defensively compact. And this is where the experienced defender comes into play. If he can help them stay solid at the back, anything is possible.
Toby Alderweireld
Another experienced defender who will have a crucial role to play in safeguarding his country’s defence. The Belgian’s tackling and positioning will give the attackers more freedom to showcase their talent.
There is a lot expected from Belgium as they have an excellent squad. If Alderweireld has a good tournament, it increases the chances of the Reds.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
A summer signing that worked wonders for Spurs, the midfielder will have to step up for his country now. The Dane will play a crucial part with his passing and tackling.
Hojbjerg will have a lot on his plate as he looks to shield the defence from the opposition. If the 25-year-old can replicate his club form, Denmark can go far in the competition.
Harry Kane
The stage is set for the England captain to lead his country to glory. Backed by an outstanding supporting cast, Three Lions start as one of the favourites.
After an incredible season for Spurs, Kane will want to replicate that form at the international level. If he does so, the trophy could be coming home after all.
Hugo Lloris
We move on to the French captain who would like to add the Euros to his collection which also includes the World Cup. The Spurs keeper is a true leader, capable of rallying his troops and can help them go one better than what they did in 2016.
Lloris and a star-studded France team are expected to emerge victorious this summer. If the Frenchman keeps his good form, that could soon become a reality. At the end of the tournament, one player from Tottenham could easily have his hands on the trophy.
Euro 2021 Club Player Previews
Chelsea Part 1, Chelsea Part 2Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind