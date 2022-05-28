Earlier this week, it was announced that Tottenham Hotspur Football Club’s parent company, ENIC, was going to make a cash injection of £150 million ($187.64m) into the club. This investment initiative is for the purpose of providing “greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch.” A significant proportion of that £150m will go into adding new players to the squad, something they badly need.
Manager Antonio Conte did a phenomenal job of salvaging the season, guiding a completely broken side to a fourth place finish and a Champions League berth for next season.
Having a place in UEFA’s showcase competition will no doubt help in recruitment, and according to ESPN, the north London club will “implement an aggressive transfer strategy which includes signing a central midfielder, two wing-backs, a back-up striker and one centre-back.”
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of their transfer targets this summer. We start with Ivan Perisic, as the Croatia winger has agreed to join the club when his current contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of next month.
That’s according to The Guardian, who point out that Perisic, who won a Serie A title under Conte, was also a target of Chelsea.
In recent years, he’s also been linked to Manchester United.
Elsewhere the club has signed Fraser Forster as a backup goalkeeper, and you can go here for much more on that. Meanwhile Leicester City central midfielder Youri Tielemans remains another target, although their north London rivals, Arsenal, are interested as well.
The 25-year-old Belgian has one year left to run on his current deal at the King Power, so the Foxes should be wary of cashing in now, otherwise they run the risk of losing him for nothing.
Click over on this link for more on this transfer narrative.
