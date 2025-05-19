Ahead of their biggest match of the season, the only game that can possibly redeem their disaster class of a campaign, Tottenham Hotspur got plenty of additional bad news on the injury front. Pape Sarr is now a doubt for Wednesday night against Manchester United, due to the back injury he suffered in the loss to Aston Villa Friday night. Timo Werner (hamstring) and Lucas Bergvall (ankle) are now added to that growing list of Spurs players who are done for the remainder of the term.

Europa League Final FYIs

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wed May 21, 9pm, Estadio San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, CBS Sports Network

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Fun Fact: Beating a team four times, in three different competitions, is indeed very rarified air, but Tottenham would accomplish that feat on United with a win here.

Spurs Team News

Pape Sarr is a big one, they need him, and will obviously hope for the best here. Werner scored only once in 27 appearances this season, so he’s been a big time flop, to say the least. He may not be back next season.

Also recently shut down for the remainder of the term are James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski (both with knee injuries).

Radu Dragusin was placed on the shelf awhile back, with an injury to the same body part.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories