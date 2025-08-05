Storylines abound when Tottenham Hotspur travels to Bayern Munich on Thursday night. You have three players who are potentially facing the last team that they played for: Joao Palhinha, Mathys Tel, and of course, Harry Kane. It would be maybe have been four, had Eric Dier not left Bayern a month ago. He is now with Monaco.

Let’s start with Palhinha, who moved from Munich to North London on a one-year loan, with an option to buy, for £26m (€23m/$27m).

International Club Friendly

Tottenham Hotspur at Bayern Munich

Branded Name: Telekom Cup

Kickoff: Aug 7, 5:30 GMT, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News for Both Clubs: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur

Palinha has officially made the switch, and even selected his shirt number, but it is not certain that he’ll feature here. He could make his Lilywhites debut in this match, but it’s not confirmed as of yet. Injury wise, it doesn’t sound good for James Maddison, who re-injured his knee on the weekend in the score draw with Newcastle United.

We don’t have a timeline yet for his recovery and return, but he had to be stretchered off, and manager Thomas Frank has implied that Maddison is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He’ll join the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon as Spurs longer-term injury absentees.

It’s much better news for Dominic Solanke, who seems to have recovered from a knock, or minor issue of some sort, and should feature here. The young emerging star at fullback, Destiny Udogie is doubtful here, as he’s still coming back from that unspecified injury he suffered in the warm-ups versus Luton Town.

Finally, Son Heung-min has said his final goodbyes, with a move to LAFC imminent. The South Korean will sign a deal that should break the Major League Soccer transfer fee record, but is has not been announced yet.

As for Bayern, they have no new injury concerns, but Jamal Musiala, Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies remain out as long-term injury absentees.

