Nuno Espirito Santo Expects Harry Kane to Stay with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are holding the line, saying that Harry Kane will not be leaving the club this summer. Multiple reports claim that Manchester City will go all out to sign him. While this transfer saga is plenty tedious enough already, we have almost certainly not heard the end of it yet.
New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media for the first time as Spurs boss over the weekend and he was very positive about the prospects of Harry Kane staying put. Kane is currently on holiday after leading England to the EURO 2020 final day.
Nuno, saying what he’s supposed to say, and maintaining in the party line, believes the Tottenham talisman isn’t going anywhere.
“I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest,” Santo responded to a query about whether or not Kane would still be with Spurs when the season starts.
“When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that. Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group.”
In addition to City, Harry Kane has been linked to Manchester United, but those narratives truly have no there there. City have reportedly bid 100 million GBP earlier this summer, but that’s understood to be not nearly enough to get the face of English football out the door.
