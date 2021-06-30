As per a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager after Director of Football Fabio Paratici arrived in London to finish the deal.
Spurs let go of Jose Mourinho back in April and appointed Ryan Mason as their interim boss. Since then, they have been linked with many names, but none have come to fruition. There were suggestions that Nuno was being targeted by Turkish side Fenerbahce, but the Sky report states that it’s not true. The path for the north Londoners to appoint the former Wolves boss is crystal clear now.
And to do this, Paratici is in London after a holiday looking to finalise the managerial appointment. Sky Sports state that the Portuguese was not initially considered, but became a leading contender after other targets failed.
The report also mentions that Spurs and Paratici have approached Italian club Bologna for the transfer of Takehiro Tomiyasu. The defender is an exciting talent, who can play multiple positions and would cost at least £17m.
With pre-season not too far away, it is important for the north Londoners to have someone fill in the hot seat. And in Nuno, they have selected a manager that has proven himself in the Premier League. His tenure at Wolves was characterised by an ability to challenge the ‘Big Six’ teams and that will be needed at Spurs.
And it is good for the team that Paratici is making moves in the transfer window. Tomiyasu can play as a centre-back and as a right-back, giving Tottenham more depth in an area that is a bit short-handed.
There is also the matter of star striker Harry Kane and whether or not he will be sold. This is going to be the first big test for Nuno, but the decision may be out of his control and in the hands of Paratici and Daniel Levy.
Tottenham have zeroed in on Nuno as their preferred candidate after other targets did not work out. Though not the most high-profile name linked with the manager's job, the Portuguese is capable of putting up a good show in north London.
Comments
OMG ?? what has Levy done ??? NunoSantos is useless, he left Wolves in 17 th in tables
Another Idiot of a manager, Spurs will for sure go down next season
Levy is an idiot. How many players have we lost out on cause Levy wanted to save a buck. Bruno, Suarez, grealish, Schick, Skrinner, to name a few
We have dead weight..let’s get rid of Dier, Sanchez, winks, sissoko, all who gave bone backwards
Why aren’t we looking for a goalkeeper
I dont dont blame Kane. He will win zero with spurs
I’m telling you now go to the betting shop and put a large amount on Tottenham going down next season
Don’t fucking write he “takes job” when it hasn’t been announced yet, you arseholes.
Should of taken Sarri at least he is a winner, it seems Levy only wants a manager he can control and not one that can win trophies . No champions league for us .
He must feel tremendously honoured to be the scrapings of the barrel….
Need a complete clearout,
Dier -completely out of his depth
Winks -ineffective
Aurier – Disaster waiting to happen
Bergwyn- dip in form
Sanchez- unreliable.
We have never replaced Ericsen, Moussa Ndombele,,why did we sell Trippier utter madness.
We need 2 world class defenders , a real ball player in midfield and first class backup for Kane,
Daniel levy the modern day version of Robert Maxwell.
I think those Judging Nuno on where Wolves finished last season forget that Jota went to Liverpool and Doherty came to us. And ANYONE is better than JoMo.
I may not be overly excited by Nuno’s appointment, but after (serial winner) Mourinho’s dismal failure in providing any sort of entertaining football, whilst at the same time not winning anything either, or indeed qualification to any meaningful European football I’ll take a bit of consolidation.
Is Levy taking the rise one of biggest clubs in world we’re going for a second rate manager
Nuno isnt what we hoped for. I would gave taken Potter for style n team set up. Wolves were one dimensional rubbish club. Nuno will be gone half way through the season n Spurs on relegation zone. Levy doesnt care so is this DoF yes boss Italian. Worst manager ever reminds me of Gross. We have gone backwards n surely downwards
Should have had Potter or Ten Hag in place weeks ago – looks like another disastrous decision – Ramos and Santini spring to mind.
Pure garbage hiring this guys is a disaster, spurs are finished, as a fan for over 35 years just can’t believe how far backwards we’ve went.
I’m sure Klinsman would have been a better bet at least he would have had us playing attacking ,which is what the team of the 60/70s based on best form of defence is attack ,and of course a solid defence…….
What a load of fucking twats we have here! I’ve been a Spurs supporter for over 60 years and proud to be one! Firstly Nuno was fucking brilliant with what he did with the shite he had in Valencia, then two years at a small club like wolves, who, oh yeah beat us, then to lose both Jota and Jimenez, which would be like Kane and Son to us, still managed to play more entertaining football than Mary o, give him a chance and backing then comment ffs. With the shite and deadwood that we have at the moment fucking Harry Potter couldn’t do anything, let alone Graham Potter!!