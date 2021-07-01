Tottenham Hotspur Announce Nuno Espirito Santo as their New Manager

After months of speculation, Tottenham have finally found their new manager. The club announced that they have appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss.
On the lookout for someone since they let Jose Mourinho go way back in April, a lot of names were suggested including Antonio Conte and even Mauricio Pochettino. But the Portuguese emerged as a frontrunner in the last couple of weeks and Spurs have finally found their man.
In a statement to the club website, chairman Daniel Levy spoke highly of Nuno:
“First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the Club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process.
“I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and Fabio and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”
The manager was excited about starting a new adventure in the Premier League as he told the club website:
“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy. It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work.
“We don’t have any days to lose, and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”
It is good for Spurs to have found someone because if the search had gone on any longer, it would have had the potential to massively destabilise the club ahead of next season. With pre-season starting in just a few days, the players will now have a clear picture on the vision and plans of their new boss.
Fans of the north Londoners can expect some high-intensity football from their new manager. One player who will be delighted with this news is wing-back, Matt Doherty. The Irishman evolved into one of the best full-backs in the league at Wolves under Nuno.
Tottenham have officially moved on from the Jose Mourinho era and can look forward to a new Portuguese mentor at White Hart Lane. In Nuno Espirito Santo, they have selected a candidate who has shown that he has what it takes to succeed in England.
