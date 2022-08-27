Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

High flying Spurs take on the Tricky Trees this weekend in match week four of the English Premier League. Spurs are flying high so far this season and if they are to be a threat for the title this year, this is a match they must win. Tottenham come into this match off the back of an unconvincing 1-0 victory at home to Wolves. In truth, the Spurs have not set the world on fire in the past two weeks. Despite that, they have come away with four points.

What does the old adage say? If you can play poorly, but still win – that is a sign of a good side.

Tottenham, without a doubt, is a good side.

Forest have also won four points from their last two fixtures. They fell victim to a late equalizer in their last league fixture against Everton. However, they come into this match on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

Tottenham at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Aug 28, 4:30 pm local, City Ground

Google Result Probability: Nottingham victory 14% Draw 20% West Ham victory 66%

Starting XI Prediction

Hugo Lloris starts between the posts for Spurs. He has looked back to his best so far this season. If the Frenchman can maintain his excellent form, it will go a long way to Spurs in the upper echelons of the Premier League title.

Eric Dier starts in the heart of defense. Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies will marshall the defense either side of him. The three man central defense works well for Tottenham, and I don’t see that changing. Ivan Perisic starts at left wing back, building on his start last time out. Emerson Royal seems to be Antonio Conte’s first choice at right wing back.

Inexplicably, Yves Bissouma is yet to start for Spurs. I have tipped him to start the last two times, and I am going to do it again. Pierre Emili Hojbjerg will partner the Malian in the center of the park.

The Spurs front three is fast becoming one of the most feared in the league. Harry Kane starts through the middle. Last season’s co-Golden Boot winner Heung Min-son starts on the left. Swedish attacker Dejan Kulusevski starts to Kane’s right.

Match Prediction

Nottingham Forest has a tremendous Premier League record against Tottenham. We have found time and time again that historical records do count for something. The problem for Forest is most of that impressive record happened last millennium.

I see nothing other than a victory for Tottenham here. I don’t count Forest out completely, but I’m predicting a Spurs victory. A comfortable one too.

Tottenham 4-1.

