Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest (EFL Cup)

Fourth-placed Spurs take on dead-last Nottingham Forest in EFL Cup competition this midweek at the City Ground. Spurs have already tasted victory at Forest’s home ground this season, winning 2-0 in a Premier League fixture back in August.

Tottenham has won its last three consecutive fixtures against Nottingham Forest. They haven’t won four in a row against The Tricky Trees in almost 40 years. The last time they managed this feat was back in 1982. Coincidentally, the fourth victory in that sequence was a League Cup fixture.

Spurs head into this EFL Cup fixture having not won in their last two. No big deal when you consider their two losses were in the home and away legs of last season’s semi-finals. What is interesting is that they haven’t lost three straight in this competition since 1987. Back then it was Torquay United who delivered the L

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham EFL Cup FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup, 3rd Round

Kickoff: Wed Nov 9, 7.45 pm, City Ground

TV: UK-Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Starting XI Prediction

It seems we will encounter a familiar issue in all the League Cup fixtures for this round, as the World Cup is just a couple of weeks away. This fixture is both clubs’ penultimate before a winter break, so will we actually see as much rotation as we have come to expect in early-round EFL Cup fixtures?

We don’t have all the answers. Most of this is just guesswork. With that in mind, here is how we see Spurs lining up against Forest in the EFL Cup.

GK- Forster

DEF- Royal, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon

MID- Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma

ATT- Kulusevski, Kane, Gil

Match Prediction

Regardless of what Spurs outfit is named for this clash, there should only be one result. And that is a very comfortable Tottenham victory. That is no shade directed at Steve Cooper and his Forest team. They proved against Liverpool that on their day, they are a tough matcup for anyone. It is just that those days are too few and far between.

Spurs 4-1.

