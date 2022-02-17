By

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts two National Football League games, every season, as the world-class venue has replaced Wembley Stadium as the UK home to the NFL. There has been chatter of a NFL franchise, and yes, perhaps even a Super Bowl someday, in Great Britain’s capital city.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has publicly professed his passion for the NFL, but what about the rest of the squad? Well, four Spurs players, Lucas Moura, Sergio Reguilón, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Ben Davies, ahead of Super bowl 56, took part in a special NFL trivia challenge, with entertaining results.

As you can see from this exclusive video produced and posted on Betway Insider, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies certainly have a pretty good acumen when it comes to the NFL. The fun-loving competition here consists of three different challenges.

The first is the acting out of NFL team nicknames, via a game of charades. Sergio Reguilón really excels here in this regard. There are quite a few NFL teams named after birds and ferocious animals though, so that makes this edition of charades a little more difficult than you might expect.

The second phase of the challenge here consists of deciphering NFL terminology and shop talk, and the jargon includes terms like fumble, sack (which means something different in NFL football than it does in the Premier League) flea flicker and Hail Mary.

Perhaps the most fun moment, of the entire game, occurs when they get to “horse collar.”

The third and final sub-competition looks like it would be the best one to partake in. This round consists of marking where a given NFL team is located on a map of the United States. You better know your geography and think fast because this is the lightning round. Okay, so all of them are the lightning round.

The new Tottenham stadium at White Hart Lane was designed, in part, to accommodate NFL football. As the Super Bowl neared, we saw reports re-emerge that THFC were exploring the process of trying to host the next available Super Bowl.

That narrative has been around for a few years already, and while that is a long shot, at best it’s still good to see the impact that the NFL has had across the pond. The game of American football registers among those who play the most favored sport in England.

It’s truly an exchange program, or transatlantic passage of sorts. Tottenham, currently eighth in the table, are set to take on league leaders Manchester City on Saturday at The Etihad.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.