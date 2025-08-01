Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Starting Lineup Predictions

There is no question who the first name will be on the team sheet, for either side, when Tottenham Hotspur takes on Newcastle United this Sunday. Heung-min Son, the most iconic individual footballer from the Korean peninsula, will lead attack for Tottenham, in his home country.

Whether he lines up on the wing in the final third, or just out and out leads the line remains to be seen, but this is truly his” match.

Asia Tour Club Friendly

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Aug 3, Noon GMT, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Preview Material for Both Clubs: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Rumors continue about interest in Son from Major League Soccer. Both Will Ferrell’s Los Angeles Football Club and David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF are reportedly keen.

And all that can be sorted out at a later time.

For now, let’s look at the rest of the team could fill in around him. And then additionally, who the opponents might put out in their first team.

Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma; Heung-min Son, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus; Richarlison

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories