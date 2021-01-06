Jose Mourinho Promises To End Tottenham’s Trophy Drought

Tottenham are one win away from winning their first trophy since 2008 sorry the 2018 International Champions Cup doesn’t count) after qualifying for the finals of the EFL cup as they got past Brentford 2-0. And Jose Mourinho has promised to go for it the silverware, as per the Daily Mail.
The hosts, Spurs, had control of the game since the first minute and never looked like they were going to lose to the lower division side. Moussa Sissoko gave them the lead and Heung-min Son doubled it in the second half to give Spurs the win.
It was back in 2008 that the North Londoners last won a trophy, in this same tournament, and they have a manager who indeed is a trophy machine. Mourinho has won this specific piece of silverware more times than anybody else. He’s said that the secret to his succes was to take the competition and the clubs that participate in it more seriously than others.
The final will be taking place on the 25th of April where there is hope that supporters will be allowed to the stadium. Spurs will face the winner of the other semifinal, a Manchester derby). Mourinho also said that the winners of this competition do really care about winning it, as he added to the Daily Mail:
“I came to England in 2004 and I remember in that period I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and took it seriously.
“If there is any secret it is to take it seriously, respect what English clubs are, English lower division teams are and try not to be surprised in any of the games with teams with smaller quality and when you have a big game like we had with Chelsea [in round four], go serious and with ambitions.
“If you see the winners you realise that the big clubs, they want to win it. So, the big clubs they care about it, no doubt, and the final says a lot – Tottenham v Manchester United or Manchester City.”
Reaching the finals will be a massive boost for Spurs who still have another chance of getting a trophy in the Europa League, FA Cup and the Premier League. The last time they were in a similar position was in 2018 when they reached the final of the Champions League, but lost to Liverpool.
They will want to go one better this time around, but it will not be easy, given the quality of the team that will meet them in the final.
Tottenham will now shift their focus towards their FA Cup match at the weekend against Marine, the lowest seeded team left in the field. They can think about the final in April and will be confident of their chances when they get there. Spurs have been brilliant for much of this season and there is no reason to doubt their ability to reach even greater heights.
Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see who their team will have to play to win this competition.
