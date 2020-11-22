Jose Mourinho has played down Tottenham’s chances of mounting a Premier League title challenge, despite their comprehensive win over Manchester City today.
Spurs came up against one of their toughest opponents, but produced a very convincing display. With goals from Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso, the North Londoners currently sit at the top of the table. It appears the mind games that Mourinho played coming into this one might have worked.
However, the manager was quick to play down any suggestions that his team were Premier League title contenders. He told the Metro that he was happy to be at the top of the heap, but that it can change soon, given how other results go.
With Leicester City playing on Sunday, a win will put the Foxes back in first place. Thus, when the boss was asked about Spurs’ title chances, as per the Metro.
“It feels good [to be top], but maybe tomorrow we are second again and honestly that would not be a problem for me, I am just happy with the evolution. People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title.
“We are not fighting for the title we are just fighting to win every match. But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.”
This could just be a case of him trying to temper the expectations of fans. They would have been excited seeing the way their team has been playing. The win over City in particular would have given them a lot of confidence.
If the North Londoners can keep playing like this, there is no telling as to what they can achieve this season. There have been a few blips already, but Mourinho has to be proud of the way his players have managed to bounce back from them early on.
They can enjoy this success for a couple of days and then get back to fighting in the Europa League. With the speed at which more games keep coming up, there is no time at all to rest on your laurels.
Getting another win on Thursday will put them in a strong position in their group. Tottenham have had a great start to the season and will look to keep that going as long as possible.
With players firing on all cylinders and a happy manager, there is a lot more to come from this Spurs team.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
