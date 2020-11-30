Mourinho Disregards Title Talk Again as Spurs Go Back atop the Table

Tottenham went back to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday after their goalless draw against Chelsea. Speaking to the Guardian after the game, Jose Mourinho once again played down his team’s chances in the title race.
Spurs did not get the win, but they ensured they would go back on top, a day after Liverpool had just overtaken them. A clean sheet was possible due to the committed defensive performance of the North Londoners.
Talking to the media after the game, Mourinho said he was very happy with the mentality of his team. As quoted by the Guardian, Mourinho said:
“We are not even in the race, so we are not a horse. We are just a pony.
“I am very happy with my team and with this mentality that we come here, get a point, go top of the league and we are not happy.”
Regardless of what the manager says, it is a fact that Spurs are in the title race. They have managed their early season congested, tight schedule very well, and Europa League knockout round qualification is not far away either.
The team is in excellent form, and everyone is contributing, a hallmark of a successful side.
This statement by the Portuguese is probably meant to deflect attention away from his team and make the media focus on other sides instead. Spurs have an important couple of games up next as they look to solidify their place in the knockout round of Europa League.
And next Sunday, it will be one of the biggest of the games of the year, as they taken on Arsenal in the North London derby. There is still a long way left to go in this season and things can change, drastically and quickly. However, if Spurs show the same level of skill and commitment that they are now, anything is possible this season.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind