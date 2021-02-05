Jose Mourinho Sees Team Unity After Chelsea Defeat

Tottenham succumbed to a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 (the exact scoreline we predicted by the way) to Chelsea yesterday. Despite the poor run of form that Spurs are having at the moment, Mourinho told Sky Sports that he sees a togetherness in his team.
It was a disappointing night for the North Londoners, who could not get their attack going and paid the price for it. The visitors took the lead through a penalty from Jorginho and they hung on for the win.
Watching the game, it was clear that Spurs were missing the presence of Harry Kane on the pitch. The boss alluded to this when he was talking about the reason behind the team not scoring many goals.
In addition to Kane, Spurs have a few key members of the squad missing and that had an impact on the result on Thursday.
When he was asked about what he saw in the squad after another defeat, Mourinho told Sky Sports:
“Well, (Sergio) Reguilon means something for our attacking football. Harry Kane means something for our attacking football. Gio Lo Celso again means something for our attacking football. A good Dele Alli that we didn’t have yet but hope that we can have in the future means something for us.
“It’s not easy to see togetherness with bad results, defeats, injuries. Togetherness is very easy to show when you’re on a high and winning matches. But in difficult moments it’s more difficult to see that togetherness but I saw that in the second half. No doubts for me.”
It is important for them to turn things around immediately as they are quickly losing more ground to their rivals in the league. Just a few weeks ago, they were featuring in the conversation surrounding the title, but that has definitely changed for the time being.
Spurs do have enough talent to put on a good showing, but without the talismanic presence of Kane, they are missing a cutting edge. This will require other players to step up and show that they can be counted upon. Even though they kept trying till the last minute, Spurs did not have enough to break down the Chelsea defence.
Tottenham will next play West Brom, a team from the relegation zone, but still not to be taken lightly.
The Baggies will make it difficult for Spurs to score so they will have to come up with something extra. The onus lies on players such as Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn and so on to try and push the team towards a win.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind