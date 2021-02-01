Jose Mourinho Admits Tottenham Hotspur are a ‘team with sadness’

Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League today, as they succumbed 1-0 at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. That has left them now eleven points adrift from the top of the table, and they’re a team with sadness according to manager Jose Mourinho (Daily Mail).
It was a tough game for Spurs, who never looked like a scoring threat, despite having more possession during the game. They let their opponents have more shots on goal and that led to the Seagulls taking the lead, which they never relinquished.
The North Londoners were playing without a centre forward and that made it even more difficult. Being without Harry Kane was a huge blow to the team as the Englishman is truly their talisman in attack.
When he was asked about how the team was feeling, he told the Daily Mail:
“It is five defeats from 30 matches so we can look at it in different perspectives. Every team in the Premier League has its ups and downs.
“Now we are in a difficult moment, results, injuries and self-esteem. A team with confidence is better than a team with sadness.”
What would have worried the Portuguese boss most was how listless many of the players looked for most of Sunday. They did not have any ideas or a positive intention which could have helped them get a result.
Even without Kane, there was enough quality in this Spurs team to get them back on level terms. But that was not to be as the hosts, who reside just above the relegation zone, got an important three points.
There will be a lot of questions that will need to be asked about the senior members of this Spurs team. The onus is on them to step up now and show that they are still in the title race.
Though Tottenham fell to their second consecutive defeat in the league, they must focus on their next game against Chelsea. It doesn’t get easier, but that is how the Premier League will always be; not just for them, but everybody.
It almost feels like Spurs are having Mourinho third season syndrome, the infamous phenomena that often happens as the special one's tenure endures. However, it's happening without having had the success first.
Comments
There were NO right crosses nor left wing crosses. 3rd quarter of Opposition was packed.Spurs got NO creativeness from midfield centre. Reguillon was a constant threat and opened up play n makes good crosses n converted into GOALS. Not Ben Davies, who just stops midway n passes back. No progress.Spurs need a ” Reguillon-type ” for right wing.
No crosses left n right. Centre is crowded. Forwards has no supplies.o
The Spurs defense is in a complete mess. The only world class defender we have is Toby Alderweireld. Joe Rodon is a terrific player but will become better with more game time.
Sergio Reguilon is fantastic also. Ben Davies is usually dependable. Serge Aurier has improved,but the risk/reward Ratio in keeping him is too high and he should be replaced. Matt Doherty seems lost to me and perhaps Spurs is not the best place for him.
As regards Eric Dier,he makes too many mistakes for
My liking and Davinson Sanchez is just too ordinary, nothing special at all.
The midfield of Hojybyerg and Ndombele is usually superb.Sissoko
Seems to be slowing down and Harry Winks is a very good player.
As regards the attack, without Kane it is considerably weakened, but Son is still great and Bergwijn is good but still needs a lot more premier league experience. Lamela is a very strong player but sometimes his passes are misplaced.Lucas Moura does a lot of running but needs to score more goals.
Gareth Bale is not playing as well as he can which is a great pity for such
A fine player.
Hugo aloris is in brilliant form this season and has saved us on many occasions.
The problem now is that the whole team is sufferig from a lack of confidence.
Our manager has a lot of work to do.