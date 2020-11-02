Jose Mourinho Takes Subtle Swipe at Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur overcame Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as they emerged 2-1 victors with Gareth Bale scoring the match winner and Jose Mourinho providing a message for the Welshman’s parent club Real Madrid.
Spurs ensured that the three points stayed in London thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Bale. It was the latter’s first goal since arriving on loan from the Spanish club this summer.
Mourinho was delighted with his player’s performance which saw the forward’s first goal for Spurs in seven years. Mourinho himself was at Real Madrid, managing the club from 2010-13, and he couldn’t help but take a dig at his former employers.
Speaking on what he will do after the game, the boss had something very interesting. (He usually does, as Mourinho is an entertaining guy who isn’t shy about taking swipe at his rivals here and there) Mourinho told the Mirror:
“When I have five minutes, I am going to Safari to look at Madrid’s website to see what they say.”
“I am so happy for him. Nice boy, full of commitment, loves the club and we love him here.”
It was an important goal that not only gave Spurs the win today, but could also give Bale a lot more confidence going forward.
Spurs now find themselves in second place, just two points off the pace of league leading Liverpool. This is great news for a club that had a very grueling schedule to begin the season.
It shows how well they have managed their congested slate of games, given how high up in the table they are. Next the focus will shift to the Europa League where Spurs will be away to Ludogorets. Spurs will want to get back to their winning ways in that competition, after a disappointing defeat last time to Royal Antwerp.
Spurs bounced back from that midweek disappointment with the win over Brighton and that will provide them with a confidence boost heading into the next one.
Getting a win over Ludogorets can go a long way towards ensuring they advance in Europe. and with players like Bale starting to score, it bodes well for the rest of the season for both the individual player and the team.
