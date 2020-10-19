Jose Mourinho Says Spurs Weren’t Mentally Strong Enough Today

Speaking after Tottenham’s draw at home to West Ham United, Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports (via Goal) that his team were psychologically weak.
Spurs got off to a great start when Heung-min Son gave them an early lead and things became even better after Harry Kane scored a brace. They went into halftime on a dominant note leading 3-0, but the North Londoners were unable to hold on to their lead and the match ultimately ended 3-3.
The final blow came in the form of a Manuel Lanzini thunderbolt deep into injury time.
The manager praised the spirit that the visitors had shown to snatch a draw and went on to add that they deserved the punishment. And as for why they gave away the lead, the boss told Sky Sports:
“It was exactly when we were in control that we conceded the first and their belief went up. My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically. The last few seconds we lost two points.”
Spurs went into the international break on the back of a 6-1 win over Manchester United and that confidence carried into this game as they started off brightly. The combination of Son and Kane created all sorts of problems for the opposition defence. However, ending in a draw, especially in the manner that they did will be hard to take but they should now shake it off and be immediately focusing on their next game.
Spurs have done really well to make it to the group stages of the Europa League, and they have their first game in this round of the competition on Thursday. They welcome in Austrian side LASK and will want to start the campaign with a win.
There were a lot of positives to take from the draw to West Ham United despite the end result. That should give Jose Mourinho some encouragement going forward in the season.
With players such as Kane and Son in tremendous form and the new summer signings starting to gel very well already, there is a lot that Tottenham can achieve this season. In order to do it, they must put minor blips like this behind them and move on.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind