Jose Mourinho Refutes Claims He Wanted Project Restart Delayed

Regardless of what you think of Jose Mourinho, your feelings about him are probably strong, and that’s why he is indeed the straw that stirs the drink. With lots of debate about Project Restart, and the specifics contained within, controversy was inevitable.
Typically, where there’s controversy, you’ll find Mourinho, a man who has been a lightning rod his whole career. Sure enough, Mourinho is making headlines today, for his slamming of reports on his Project Restart stance. The managers meeting was held yesterday, and a narrative emerged that the Portugese wants the restart to be further delayed.
The current Tottenham Hotspur manager says this narrataive is inaccurate. He claims he desperately wants the season to return, and out at media reports claiming otherwise, via a THFC official statement.
“I don’t think my position in the meeting has been reflected fairly at all today in media reports. I have not asked for any delay,” Mourinho said.
“I want to train, and I am desperate for the Premier League to return as soon as it is safe to do so, particularly now we are seeing other leagues preparing to return to action. I am extremely proud of the way my players have maintained their fitness – they have shown great professionalism, passion and dedication.”
“We have all been working extremely hard through remote squad training sessions and isolated running now the pitches are available to use again at the training centre. Every player has been extremely committed in terms of their individual work and now we wait for clearance to commence working in small groups again, which I will fully support.”
The League is hoping to have small-group training return in four days, with matches commencing on June 12. It has been claimed that Mourinho wanted an extra week of training, which would equal four weeks time instead of three, before commencing competitive play again.
