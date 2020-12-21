Mourinho Unhappy with Some of His Players Attitude In Leicester Loss

Tottenham Hotspur had a night to forget as they slumped to their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League and Jose Mourinho wasn’t too happy with his players attitude, as per Sky Sports.
Spurs looked to get back to winning ways after losing to Liverpool during the week. But they could not get going on Sunday and ultimately paid the price for it. A goal for Jamie Vardy and an own goal by Toby Alderweireld was enough to secure the win for the Foxes.
Jose Mourinho was happy with the players reaction in the second half. But despite their best efforts, the North Londoners could not get past Kasper Schmeichel. He came with up some important saves to keep the Spurs players at bay.
What did not impress Mourinho was the way his players began the game. They let Leicester settle into a nice rhythm from which they did not look back. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:
“We didn’t start well. I could go on the individuals but I don’t. But in our best period in the first half when we were totally in control and had a couple of good chances to score, expecting to go in 0-0 you go with 1-0 down.
“Then in the second half we score in our own goal when we had possession and we were in more creation. That was difficult. The reaction was positive. Our performance was not good but it was not like they deserved to win, or we deserved to lose. It was a poor game.
“We start bad. The first, let’s say, 20 minutes was a poor performance, some empty spots in terms of pressing, attitude, recovering the ball, I didn’t like at all.”
It was a disappointing result because the home team never looked like they could get back into the game. The visitors set up perfectly to counter what Spurs were trying to create.
Spurs will be upset with the fact that they have lost two matches in a row to teams that are in close proximity to them in the table, and as a result of this defeat, they now sit six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
They will be looking forward to their next game now to try and get some measure of redemption from the past week of disappointment.
Tottenham will visit Stoke City for the quarterfinals of the EFL cup in midweek. This presents a good chance for them to win some silverware. Spurs will want to get a win on Wednesday so that they can reach the semi-finals and subsequently end their trophy drought.
If they are able to start on the right note, they are sure to cause Stoke problems and get the win.
