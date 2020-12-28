Jose Mourinho Says Players Lacked Ambition in Wolves Draw

Tottenham could only get a point against Wolves despite taking the lead in the first minute. This did not impress Jose Mourinho who was disappointed by the result and harshly criticised his team. Once again he called out his team for lacking ambition, as per the Daily Mail.
Spurs came into this game on the back of successive defeats in the Premier League, and they are now winless in their last four. Despite that early lead, courtesy of Tanguy Ndombele, the visitors didn’t do much of anything, and let Wolves back into the game.
Wolves got a late equaliser through Roman Saiss and secured a point.
This is a result that leaves them in fifth place in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool. It was the manner of the draw that upset the Spurs boss the most as his team did not have a single shot on target after the 21st minute.
Mourinho expressed his frustration that the players did not have enough desire to get the result. He was asked to gather his thoughts on the draw and the Spaniard didn’t sound too happy. According to Daily Mail, he said:
“I am frustrated with the result, we had control of game, we had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn’t. It’s not just about not scoring but also not being dangerous and ambitious and for me that’s the problem.
“But I don’t think is very, very obvious to go in that direction and not to go in other directions. The other direction for me is you score a goal in the first minute, you have 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn’t.
“It’s disappointing (to concede as they did) and tomorrow we are going to have a similar meeting of other meetings we’ve had and we’re going to practise the same thing we practised that we have after other situations. But we have 89 minutes to score more goals.”
They will have to gather their thoughts quickly because the next game is just around the corner. They will be facing off against Fulham on Wednesday and on paper, this looks like the game that would put them back on the winning track.
Spurs will look at the Wolves match and try to figure out why they weren’t able to score more than just the one goal. By taking the lead in the first minute, it should have opened the floodgates, but obviously that did not happen.
Tottenham have had a great start to the season and will look at the last few games as, hopefully, just a minor blip. They have the talent to turn things around and their manager has a stellar track record that indicates they can do so.
If they are able to show him that they have enough desire and ambition, and a lot, or at least some of that is on the manager, then he should be able to lead them to victory again. After all, who’s job is it to motivate the team? Yes, the manager.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind