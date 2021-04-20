Tottenham Team News vs Southampton: Mourinho, Mason, Kane, Davies

With their signing on to the European Super League causing a huge uproar among fans and pundits alike, Tottenham Hotspur begin the post Jose Mourinho era with a Premier League game against Southampton on Wednesday night. It certainly has been a massive 48 hours, from a news perspective.
With Mourinho sacked, Ryan Mason takes over for the remainder of the season as the interim. While Spurs’ iconic manager is now relieved of duties, you probably won’t see their franchise player in this one either.
Harry Kane is the main injury concern here, given the ankle problem he suffered at Goodison Park over the weekend. He scored both the goals against the Toffees, but had to be subbed off. The Englishman is expected to miss this game and perhaps also the Carabao Cup final which is on Sunday.
Matt Doherty and Ben Davies are also likely to miss out, as the duo did not make it into the match day squad on Friday.
This is an important game for the North Londoners as it serves as preparation for the cup final against Manchester City.
The Saints are coming into the game after their disappointing defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.
With Kane out of the playing eleven, there will be greater responsibility on the shoulders of Heung-min Son. A lot of the attacking play that the hosts develop will go through the Korean forward. An interesting decision will have to be made by the caretaker boss on where he plays.
The winger’s individual performance will probably be very decisive towards the outcome of this match.
Tottenham have a chance to make a final push for one of the Champions League spots. They are not far off from the top four, but need a win on Wednesday to push them closer.
Liverpool’s dropping two points against Leeds today certainly helped them ouit.
Not having their talisman is a big blow, but they have enough players of quality to cover his absence. They have had to do it before in recent years.
