Jose Mourinho Commends Players for Surving ‘inhuman’ Schedule

Tottenham have made it to the Europa League group stages after beating Maccabi Haifa, and Jose Mourinho praised the way the team handled their schedule.
In their final UEL playoff game, Spurs emerged 7-2 winners with a hat trick from Harry Kane, a brace from Giovani Lo Celso and goals from Dele Alli and Lucas Moura. It was a dominant performance in a schedule that has been filled with game after game for the North Londoners.
Speaking to the press after the match, the manager was asked about how satisfied he was with his squad. He had called the schedule inhuman earlier and stuck to this same point once again, claiming what his players did over the past few days was not human.
Spurs were in action two days after their Carabao Cup win against Chelsea and this was noted by Mourinho. He singled out Eric Dier, Steven Bergwijn and Toby Alderweireld as he told Football London:
“What Eric Dier, Bergwijn and Toby did is not human. It’s proven, scientifically proven, every sport scientist person knows that what they did shouldn’t be done. To play 180 minutes in three days shouldn’t be allowed.
“These three guys did it, I know that some others played also until their limit, but we managed because we have a good squad and we have a squad with different options.
“We managed to share players in these matches and we managed to go through two knockout competitions in the Carabao and Europa League but we could have gone out. Job done. I am really happy for the job done.”
The north London club can be very proud of the way they have dealt with their fixtures. They have progressed in the Cup and Europa League, without losing too much steam in the Premier League. If not for a harsh, controversial last-minute penalty, they would have secured the three points against Newcastle on Sunday.
They can also now relax and feel happy that they have secured European football for the season. It has been a tough road, but Tottenham are finally in the group stages of the Europa League.
They can now focus on their next game, against Manchester United on Sunday. With Mourinho set to face his former team, he will be excited for the upcoming challenge.
