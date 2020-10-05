Jose Mourinho Praises Incredible Attack After Demolishing United

Tottenham beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in a comprehensive manner as they won 6-1 and Jose Mourinho hailed his side’s incredible attack as per the Evening Standard.
Spurs made it three wins on the trot this week after their 7-2 thumping of Maccabi Haifa on Thursday. On Sunday, it was a brace from both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son plus a goal each from Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier that sealed the day.
The North Londoners made sure they capitalised on United’s mistakes and were clinical in front of goal. After Anthony Martial got sent off, there was no way back for the hosts as they just kept letting goals in.
Speaking after the game, Mourinho praised the mentality of the squad and hailed his attack as absolutely incredible; telling the Evening Standard:
“Only the squad could win three matches in five days. Only this squad. That’s why I said against Chelsea that the squad won, not the guys who were on the pitch. The same against Maccabi and the same tonight.
“It’s a squad and the squad has lots of options and lots of good players. Especially in the attacking areas, the potential, the numbers of options, are absolutely incredible.
It was an amazing result and one that Spurs would have scarcely been expecting to happen. After already playing two games during the week, it was a testament to the team’s ability and fitness that they somehow managed to pull this off.
The intensity with which they played was something that United simply could not match as the hosts became sloppy. Players such as Kane and Son ensured that they were alert and pounced on any loose ball.
Having an attack as clinical as this certainly helps the team make the most of their opportunities. As we saw in the Europa League playoffs, this squad is capable of producing goals from many different situations and that was on full display today.
Tottenham have managed their packed September schedule in an impeccable manner. They go into the international break full of confidence and with European football to look forward to. With performances like this one today, fans will be excited about what the rest of this season could hold for them.
