Jose Mourinho Calls Hugo Lloris the Premier League’s Best Goalkeeper

Tottenham extended their unbeaten run, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace today. The hosts equalised due to an error from Hugo Lloris who made a mess of a free kick but his manager, Jose Mourinho, was quick to defend him as per Sky Sports.
Although they could only manage a draw, Spurs did not lose their place at the top of the Premier League table as second-placed Liverpool could also only muster a point, as they played Fulham to a 1-1 stalemate.
Mourinho did not want to blame his keeper for the overall result, and he went on to add that they have to blame themselves as a unit for dropping points due to a mediocre second half performance.
When he was asked if the keeper was to be blamed for this, the Portugese told Sky Sports:
“My goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League so I would never be critical of the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, period.
“If I have to blame anybody I have to blame ourselves, the team. The ones that win, the ones that draw and the ones that lose. Some guys they have the philosophy of ‘they lost’, ‘we drew’ and ‘I won’ but that’s not us.
“So we have to blame ourselves for not being able to do what we did in the first half. In the last period of the game [there was] a reaction, of course, a reaction – a very good reaction and then the goalkeeper made a couple of amazing saves.”
This was a minor blip in a season that is starting to look better and better for the North Londoners. Their next game will tell us a lot about how far they can go as they take on the defending champions Liverpool.
But given the way that Spurs have been playing this season, there is a good chance that they will come away from Anfield with the three points.
They have two of the best performing players in the League in Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.
If anything, Spurs would have been a little disappointed with the fact that Palace managed to snatch a point from them. But they will have to put this behind them and get ready for the next game.
Tottenham have made a brilliant start to the season and will look to keep that going for as long as possible. Liverpool present a tough challenge but there is more than enough quality in this Spurs team to secure a win against them.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
