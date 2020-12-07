Mourinho Praises Hojbjerg as ‘Phenomenal’ in Arsenal Win

Tottenham climbed back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Arsenal on Sunday and one player that was singled out for praise by Jose Mourinho was midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Spurs took the lead thanks to a stunning goal from Heung-min Son and added another just before half time. Once Harry Kane doubled their lead, they never looked back as they established their authority over the game.
Ever since arriving from Southampton in the summer transfer window, Hojbjerg has been a revelation. He has quickly become one of the most important players for Spurs and his influence on the North London derby could be seen clearly.
This was recognised by his manager who lauded the midfielder’s physical as well as technical skills. He also spoke about how the Dane’s genius lies in the way he keeps things simple.
Mourinho told Goal:
“Pierre is, first of all, very intelligent. He reads the game very well. He’s going to be a coach one day, for sure.
“He’s a pain, asking questions about why we do this and why we do that. On the pitch, he reads the situation very, very well and the people that surround him are really compact, they read the game.
“Physically he’s very, very strong and technically he’s much better than people think. And the guy is so simple in everything he does with the ball. And I think he’s a phenomenal player.”
The move to bring in the player from the south coast of England is proving to be a masterstroke. What is most impressive about Hojbjerg is the defensive protection that he offers, coupled with his incredible passing range.
Having this allows Spurs to launch counterattacks the way they did against Arsenal. Every time the Gunners looked like they were getting a foothold in the game, Spurs pegged them back.
Two clinical attacks later, they had a two-goal lead to show for it.
This win will give the League leaders a lot of confidence going into the upcoming games. Not only did they get the bragging rights, but they also made a statement to the rest of the pack.
They can go into their Europa League match in a much better frame of mind.
Tottenham will have to wait until Thursday to know where they finish in their Europa League group. They will look to get a win and finish on top.
Given how they have been playing, it almost feels like a certainty that they will get the three points.
