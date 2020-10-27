Jose Mourinho Praises Burnley Pressing, Defense after hard-fought Victory

Tottenham continued their good run of form with a win over Burnley FC on Monday and in speaking to the club’s website after the game, manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for his side.
Spurs made the trip to Turf Moor looking to build on their midweek Europa League success. But the win didn’t come easily, as the hosts made life difficult for the North Londoners. In the end however, a solitary goal from Heung-min Son was enough to settle the game and bring back the three points to London.
The quality of the opposition was noted by the Spurs manager who revealed why it was tough to play against the Clarets. Mourinho praised his managerial counterpart as well, specifically for the way he sets up his players.
The boss told the club’s website:
“They need points, Sean (Dyche, Burnley manager) is very experienced, he knows his players better than anyone, he knows how to try to stop the better teams to play the football they want.
“They press very well, they defend very well, their two strikers are very aggressive and it’s the kind of opponent that in any moment, a long ball in the box or a set-piece and they can score, so it was about being solid and we were that, and it was about getting one of the chances we had.”
“We didn’t have many, we scored one and we have three points – very important points.”
With this win Spurs move to fifth place and are now one point behind the top four. This was a particularly tricky fixture to navigate, which makes the victory feel even better.
They will now shift their focus towards European football, where they will be travelling to Belgium to take on Royal Antwerp. Another win on Thursday will put them in charge of their group.
Another positive that came out of the Tottenham game was Heung-min Son continuing his goal-scoring form.
This was his eighth Premier League goal of the season, taking his total tally to ten goals for Tottenham this season. He will be tasked with continuing his scoring touch when they travel to Belgium.
Spurs are on a roll at the moment and it will take a lot to stop them. After Monday's result, all signs point to another three points in Europe.
Comments
Because of fixtures coming thick and fast. We need to rest Kane and Son. Thank God we got very capable striker in Carlos Vinicius who is fast and aggressive. Can hold off, assist and SCORE too. All round. We need aggressive attacking dribblers like Lamela, Bergwyn, Lucas.
Yes we got a new midfield commander Hodjberg, strong, read well and can pass..
Defence is getting stronger n stronger. With potential Rodon to be unleashed.
Not to mention our OWN Bale who needs more game times to offload his rustiness n fitness.
Awesome in the buildup. And charging as a team. Kane, Son, Bale, Carlos Vinicius. All potential scorers. Yes new back winger Serggy is tricky and fast provides good crossess.
Ben Davies only runs half way n kicks back.
And yes Lloris n another very good keeper Joe Hart.
Come On Ye Spurs.
Not complete without thanking boss Mr Levy’s vision and backing. And backing a very infuential manager Mouryinho, who has strengthen weaker positions from midfield, defence, wing to striker and goal keeping. Brought in stronger, better position and skillfull players.
A very BIG CLAP to boss Mr Levy and manager Mr Mourinho.
We WILL surely march on. So to get the maximun from some of those tired players. REST and Rotate…fresher n Energised n more goals n points. One Game At A Time.
One for All…..All for One.
Thats Why Spurs and the New boys are marching on and upwards..
Come On Ye Spurs.
” YES I CAN and I WILL ”
Right Bale.
Kane sees something ‘ Special ‘ in current line-up. Of course we have the Special one, who knows a good strong player when he sees one. He has seen it all. He has wisely added and thanks to great support from boss Mr Levy.
One game at a time.
We WILL see something ‘ special ‘ at the end of the tunnel. Rainbow colours.
I smell IT.
All For One….One For ALL.
Come On Ye Spurs.
Never Give up.