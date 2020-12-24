Jose Mourinho Angry with Dele Alli over Costly Mistake

Tottenham got back to winning ways as they were able to overcome Stoke City in the quarterfinals of the EFL cup, but Jose Mourinho was unhappy with Dele Alli for creating unnecessary trouble, as per Goal.
Spurs had a relatively easy game, given that they put out a strong team to face the Potters. They took the lead through Gareth Bale and looked trouble free until the hosts later equalised. But further goals from Ben Davies and Harry Kane ensured that the North Londoners moved on to the semifinal round, where they drew Brentford.
The Stoke goal that offered them a route back into the game only happened due to an error from Alli.
The Englishman tried a flick that resulted in the home side gaining possession from which they were then able to score.
This was something that angered Mourinho who said: “we killed ourselves instead of killing the game.” When he was asked about the role that Alli had in gifting the hosts the equaliser, the Portuguese told Goal:
“For me a player who plays in that position is a player that has to link and create and not create problems for his own team. They got us on the counterattack, so yes I was angry.
“First half we were solid. They didn’t touch the ball, have a shot, have a corner. Instead of killing the game we kill ourselves. After that was a moment we needed stability and attitude.”
Despite the flutter that was created by the equaliser, Spurs and their boss will be happy with the way they responded. They managed to score two more goals and that comfortably sent them into the semi-finals.
This has given the club a real shot at silverware and as for Mourinho, this is a competition that he has won on four occasions with two different clubs. He seriously wants to extend that streak with Spurs, and in the process end the club’s long trophy drought.
Tottenham can now focus on improving their Premier League form which has taken a dive this past week.
They have a tough trip away to Wolves, who will indeed pose a real challenge. However, if Spurs can play like we have seen them do this season, on most occasions, they will come away from Molineux with the three points.
