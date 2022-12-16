Matt Doherty: Spurs Will Get Harry Kane ‘up and running again’

A Boxing Day London derby with Brentford will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain and Tottenham talisman sailed a penalty kick over the crossbar, in Three Lions’ loss to arch-rival France in the World Cup quarterfinals. When Kane missed the spot kick, a potential late equalizer, it wasn’t just England versus France, it was also a head-to-head battle with his club teammate, the France captain/goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The fallout from a missed PK always creates a lot of stress for the wayward marksman, but this was also a failed shot heard ’round the world, as it has a lot of ramifications for both club and country. in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Matt Doherty knows how hard this must be for Kane right now, having to live with that missed opportunity and all the adversity that comes with it. He says that he and his Spurs mates will rally around the Tottenham talisman to “get him up and running again.”

During an in-house interview with the club’s website, Doherty said: “I thought England played well against France, to be fair, and France didn’t really get going. I feel like France had one attempt at goal and scored twice – the first wasn’t even a half-chance. England looked dangerous. Harry obviously scored the first penalty, and then everyone knows what happened.

“It will be tough for him now but when he gets back in, we’ll rally around him and get him up and running again. He’ll be fine. He’s one of the strongest characters, mentally, that we all know.”

Kane has 261 club goals, and with just six more, he’ll break Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

