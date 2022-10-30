Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Marseille (UCL)

Not sure that Spurs boss Antonio Conte is soliciting opinions on whom he should start on Tuesday night, in a must win UCL contest at Marseille, but Ramon Vega has voiced his opinion anyway. The former Tottenham defender hopes he does not have to see Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal lining up next to each other on the right side of the Tottenham back line ever again.

Marseille vs Tottenham UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kick Off: Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022, at 8 pm Stade Velodrome

Competition: Group D, Match Day 6 of 6

Tottenham Team News: go here

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 41% Marseille 32% Draw 27%

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Vega Tweeted, following Spurs’ thrilling win over AFC Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday: “Let’s just say lucky to have these 3 points today! Finally, some subs happened in the second half to get this win.

“Emerson and Sanchez should never play together. We can cope with one of them but not both on the field at the same time.”

Well, okay then! I think Conte has bigger problems to deal with right now than insights and takes of former players. The Italian manager played a heavily rotated side against the struggling Cherries, with an eye on this must win UEFA Champions League group stage contest on Tuesday night at Marseille.

The standings for Group D are seriously bunched up, so Spurs need a result here in order to advance. They lead the group, with eight points, but the next two teams behind them are just one point off the pace. Their midweek opponents from France bring up the rear in fourth, but they are only two points behind.

It’s anybody’s group heading into the last day. Look for Rodrigo Bentancur, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic to all come back into the first team side for this one.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son

