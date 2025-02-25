The football schedule these days is like the interior of a sausage casing- a bunch of stuff just keeps getting stuffed in there. The Premier League weekend ended only hours ago, but we’re already on to another round of fixtures, headlined by Tottenham Hotspur hosting Manchester City, in midweek.

They have to jam that in there before the next round of the FA Cup action commences on the weekend. Although that is not anything that Spurs have to be concerned with!

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Wed. Feb 26, 7:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Manchester City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 47% Draw 23% Tottenham 30%

PL Form: Man City WWLWL Tottenham LLWWW

PL Standing: Man City 4th, 44 pts Tottenham 12th 33 pts

But the overall point, about too many competitions and too much fixture congestion, well it leads to injury crises. And what team in 2024-25 knows that better than Spurs?

Although, at least now their injury crisis has massively abated.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories