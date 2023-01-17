When Tottenham Hotspur lost, decisively, to Arsenal in the North London Derby, it may have finished off their Premier League title chances. The final nail in their coffin, one could say, in terms of trying to win the league title this season. So what would it be if they lose to Manchester City on Thursday night, then- the cement and earth placed over the coffin?

While Spurs could conceivably pull off the major upset in midweek against City, their prospects and chances are very low. Plus they’re getting City at the wrong time, as Pep Guardiola’s men will be fired up, following a very controversial Manchester Derby loss.

Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City FYIs

Kick Off: Thursday, January at 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America:

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 71% Draw 17% Tottenham 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Man City 2nd, 39pts LWDWL Spurs 5th, 33pts LWLDW

Let’s take look at what kind of lineup a very discontented (and understandably so) Antonio Conte might go with here as he tries to spring the upset.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

