England Team News vs USA: Kane, Maguire, Phillips, Walker

Here we go- the 2022 World Cup group stage match that is the most highly anticipated of all! (At least for us) The United States of America and England have a very rich history of meeting each other in the World Cup.

The first was 1950, a 1-0 USA win that still stands today as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. (Yesterday’s Saudi Arabia 2-1 victory over Argentina is right up there too) England entered that tournament as one of the strongest favorites, while the U.S. was considered a minor afterthought in comparison.

World Cup Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Mon. Nov 25

Team News: England USMNT

Starting XI Predictions: England USMNT

Current FIFA world ranking: England 5 USMNT 16

Group B Standings England 1st, 3 pts USMNT 2nd, 1 pt

World Cup titles: England 1 USMNT 0

World Cup Highest Finish: England 1st, 1966 USMNT 3rd, 1930

Previous World Cup appearances: England 15 USMNT 9

Thar result knocked England out of the 1950 World Cup at the group stages.

They clashed again in the group stages in 2010, as an infamous Robert Green mistake in the back leading to a 1-1 draw. Both sides advanced to the knockout round with the U.S. topping Group C, and England finishing second.

Now comes meeting number three.

England Team News

The entire nation is sweating on the fitness of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, who has a knock on his ankle. We’ve covered this extensively at this link, and we’ll just have to see what happens.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker should be passed fit to play (more on that here), but almost certainly in a cameo role, due to rustiness.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left the rout over Iran due to blurred vision (more here), and what manager Gareth Southgate described as an illness.

