Heading into the weekend score draw with West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu said that Heung-Min Son (ankle), James Maddison (knee) and Dominic Solanke (thigh) were all doubts. This trio of players (the team talisman, the most important player in the middle of the park and the club’s record signing) all missed out on Sunday. Not that it mattered too much, as it was a meaningless score draw that had zero impact on anything of significance in the table.

As for the match that does matter, this Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the team news regarding this trio is a win, draw and loss.

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 2/2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt

Aggregate: Tottenham leads Bodo/Glimt 3-1

Kickoff: Thurs. May 8, 8pm, Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway

Fun Fact: Tottenham have won all five of their previous matches against Norwegian competition; there is no other country they have faced more often and retained a 100% win rate

Spurs Team News

Solanke is the win, as it sounds like he’ll be cleared to play, with Postecoglu saying yesterday: “Dom is improving. We obviously left him out today, but the medical team are pretty confident he should be right for Thursday.”

Son is the draw, as we’re in wait and see mode. He’ll need to pass a late fitness test. Maddison is, unfortunately, the L, as it sounds like he might be sidelined for awhile.

“It doesn’t look great, but we’re just waiting for further information. Hopefully, we’ll probably get some clarity [on Monday]. It’s fair to say it doesn’t look promising, but I’ll just wait and see.”

From the sound of that statement…we probably won’t see Maddison feature again this term.

