On the eve of Tottenham Hotspur’s clinching a berth in the UEFA Europa League Final, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu ruled James Maddison out for the season. “Unfortunately, Madders last week hurt his knee, and it looks like he’s got an issue there,” Postecoglu said. “That’ll keep him out for the rest of the season, which is disappointing.”

We kind of new this already, sort of, but this makes it official. Spurs will be without the services of Maddison for the big, all-England UEL clash on May 21. Obviously Maddison will miss out against Crystal Palace on Sunday too.

Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 11, 2:15pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 39% Draw 25% Tottenham Hotspur 36%

Tottenham Team News

The only other team news item/injury update/fitness concern is of course, Heung-Min Son. The Tottenham talisman has been in that “50/50, touch-and-go, late fitness test, nearing a return” mode for the past couple weeks, but he missed out on the entire tie with Bodo/Glimt. According to Postecoglu, Son hasn’t resumed full training yet.

“Disappointing for Sonny,” Ange said yesterday.

“He was pushing hard. He has progressed; there’s the possibility of him getting some game time on the weekend for us, but he hasn’t trained with the team yet. So, we’ll just wait and see how he goes.”

Elsewhere Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall are, of course, out for the season.

