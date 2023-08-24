Tottenham at Bournemouth Team News: Maddison, Adams

James Maddison is the major signing of the summer for Tottenham Hotspur, so when he picked up an ankle problem in the win over Manchester United on Saturday Spurs supporters couldn’t help but gasp.

Turns out it was just a knock, as he was walked out of the stadium on his own power. And while the protective boot on his right foot may seem concerning, it reportedly “just precautionary.”

Tottenham at Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. August 26, 12:30 pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 50% Bournemouth 26% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DW, 4 pts, 6th Bournemouth LD, 1 pt, 14th

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

Maddison should be okay for this one, meaning the only fitness concerns for manager Ange Postecoglou in this one would be the same trio of players that missed out of the season’s first two games.

Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out for another six weeks or so, or thereabouts.

Shifting to the Cherries, new signings Alex Scott (knee) and former Leeds United midfield maven/ USMNT star Tyler Adams (hamstring) are still dealing with injuries.

However, Adam Smith and Lewis Cook could be back in the mix. And finally, the triad of Dango Outtara, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories