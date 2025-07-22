First year Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank will likely do some squad rotation this weekend, when he takes his side to Luton Town. As it’s a friendly, he won’t field the strongest side possible, but he will have some first team players in there mixed in with the kids.

Luton Town is an interesting preseason exhibition opponent, given that they were just up in the Premier League. We’re not saying we’ll learn a ton from this friendly, but we should learn something.

Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town FYIs

Competition: Preseason Friendly

Kickoff time: 3PM GMT, Saturday July 26

Location: Kenilworth Road, Luton, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

But hey, no matter how you slice it, it’s actual football. Well, maybe it’s more of a football like substance than it is football…but, at least we have something else to go over right now that isn’t just transfer talk/the silly season.

Plus the real season is not that far off now.

Predicted Tottenham Starting XI at Luton Town

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Ashley Phillips, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie; Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray; Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel, Richarlison

