Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Luka Vuskovic Signing

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of highly rated teenage central defender Luka Vuskovic, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old and 6 foot 4 Croatian sensation is on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Here’s more information, via Romano’s Tweet:

Here’s a fourth-generation professional footballer, with this brother and two cousins also playing pro ball. As part of the arrangement, Vuksovic would stay with the Hajduk Split until he turns 18, and then make his move to Spurs. He’s notable for his abilities in both positioning and in heading the ball.

His height is very imposing to opponents too, giving him a psychological advantage.

Here’s more on Vuskovic, via Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard:

“Vuskovic broke into the Hajduk Split first-team in the spring despite only turning 16 years of age in February, as he played a role in his team’s Croatian Cup triumph. During that campaign, he became Hajduk’s youngest-ever goalscorer just five days after his 16th birthday.”

Tottenham, off to a surprisingly good start, currently sit second in the Premier League table.

Currently on international break this weekend, they’ll take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

