Reports of the Tottenham Hotspur demise have been greatly exaggerated. While this 2022-23 season consistently finds itself nearing a total derailment, somehow, someway, it manages to stay on the tracks. Spurs have now won five-straight home matches in the league, since they lost that North London derby to the league leaders back in January.

They’re not exactly the favorites to finish in the top four, but they are still in the mix. Up next is a visit from relegation scrappers Bournemouth, so three more points should be right there for the taking.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr. 15, 3pm Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 66% Draw 20% AFC Bournemouth 14%

Premier League form guide: Tottenham WDDWL Bournemouth WLWLW

Table Position: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts Bournemouth 15th, 30 pts

Caretaker manager Cristian Stellini will be without the services of the following six players: Emerson Royal (knee), Lucas Moura (suspension), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (knee). Everyone else should be available for selection. Switching over to the Cherries, Marcos Senesi (thigh) and Hamed Traore (foot) are both doubts for this clash, and they’ll face late fitness tests.

Meanwhile Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Junior Stanislas (other) are ruled out of this one. Bummer for them.

