Tottenham Team News vs Wolves: Lucas, Bergwijn, Kane

Tottenham make the trip north to the Molineux for the second time this season as they get ready to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round. Their form after the international break has not been up to standard and the north Londoners obviously want to change that.
Spurs managed to reach the final of this competition last season and would obviously want to get there again. (And maybe, just maybe, end their trophy drought?) However, just getting out of this round itself won’t be easy as they are coming up against a Wolves team stacked with talent.
Wolves vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 22 September Wednesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Wolves (LWLWL) Tottenham (WWLDL)
In turning to the team news, the return of Davinson Sanchez is a welcome boost for the visitors, as the Colombian is one of the best defenders at the club. He is expected to be starting Wednesday, after having been benched on Sunday.
However, Heung-min Son and Eric Dier were both passed fit for last weekend, but are both likely to be given a rest for this game.
Two players who did not make the matchday squad against Chelsea were Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn. They are to be assessed just ahead of this game as well, but it is not known if they will emerge fit.
Harry Kane could start this match despite the north London derby coming up, as Nuno would want the striker to be in top form for that game. He didn’t really have a preseason, and with his confidence obviously shaken right now, he needs a rebuild.
Spurs will really know what Wolves are truly capable of, having just played them last month. The hosts have the attacking talent to hurt the visiting defence, so the likes of Sanchez and Matt Doherty need to be careful. Any slip up and they could end up conceding a goal or two.
It is important for Tottenham that they somehow get back to winning ways. After losing two games in a row, both manager and club would want to prevent that slide from extending. It is not going to be easy against a team that is as strong as Wolves.
