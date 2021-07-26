Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Signing of Pierluigi Gollini on Loan

Tottenham announced their first transfer arrival of the summer as they have signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta on loan.
The Italian has been the first choice for the Bergamo side, who have often impressed under Gian Piero Gasperini. The 26-year-old has excellent reflexes and is a good passer which will be needed under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
??? clean sheets in Serie A last season… ?
Who's excited to see our new man in action? pic.twitter.com/CyaqGNaHeL
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2021
Gollini arrives on a loan deal for the upcoming season and Spurs have the option of making it a permanent arrangement. He also has experience of playing in England after having spent a season and a half with Premier League side Aston Villa.
When asked about his thoughts on the move, the keeper told the club website:
“This is an amazing feeling. I’m very happy for this opportunity. It’s a massive club, a very good chance for me, a big chance. I’m really blessed and proud to be here. I’m so happy just to be part of this club and to join this team of great players.”
And when asked what his new team could do, Gollini said:
“When I look at this team and this group of guys, I think the squad is really, really good and I think, as a team, we have to be really ambitious. We should try to win something, because it’s a big team, a big club and winning has to be the goal.”
Although it is going to be Hugo Lloris who will be the number one at the club, the new arrival will certainly get his fair share of chances. And in his time with Atalanta, the Italian has shown what a dependable presence he is between the sticks.
It could also be a case of Spurs thinking about the future with Lloris about to turn 35 this year.
Being the understudy to the captain would be a good way for the former Villa player to learn how to really succeed in the Premiership.
Tottenham have finally made a start to their summer business, at long last, and the arrival of Gollini could be the precursor to more signings. It is important for the squad to have as much depth as possible this upcoming season.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind